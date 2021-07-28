Emma-Jean Thackray, 'Say Something'

Multi-instrumentalist and producer Emma-Jean Thackray has been an active member of the London nu-jazz scene for some time now, but her first full-length album Yellow just dropped last week. "Don't just speak, say something" serves as a mantra in "Say Something," which opens with a minimal drum-and-keyboard riff that eventually morphs into a house beat. That beat escalates to a chaotic fusion of the song's prior elements — a build-up and payoff that reflects the lyric's insistence on opening one's mind and connecting with something metaphysical.

