Arkansas Legislators Weigh Overturning Ban On Mask Mandates After New CDC Guidance

Some coronavirus hotspot states acted immediately on the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that areas with high spread return to indoor masking, even for fully-vaccinated people.

But Arkansas — another hotspot — banned any return to mask mandates entirely back in April.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Arkansas state Sen. Clarke Tucker, a Democrat who represents part of Little Rock, about calls to overturn the ban.

