School Is In Session: How Have Students Fared?

Students are going back to school and this time, many of them to a physical classroom for the first time in over a year. So much has changed and there's a lot to worry about. What to wear on the first day of school, figuring out if you have the same lunch period as your friends, where your locker is...oh, and your grades.

It's been a long year of students, and teachers, adapting to online schooling. With switching back to in-person learning, there are concerns about how confident students feel about what material they've retained going into the new school year.

NPR's All Things Considered wants to know how the pandemic has affected students' ability to learn and retain information from school over the last year.

If you're a parent or teacher, share your thoughts with us in the form below and an NPR producer may be in touch for an upcoming story we're working on.

