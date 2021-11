Around the country, business owners and managers in the hospitality industry are struggling to fill open positions.

It’s prompted some businesses to find new ways to attract and maintain staff.

Laura Pellicer of WUNC has the report.

If you’re experiencing burnout at work, we want to hear from you.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.