Texas Legislature Special Session Ends Friday As Democrats In D.C. Consider Next Steps

When Texas House Democrats fled the state for Washington, D.C., in early July, the plan was to block the passage of a restrictive voting rights bill in their home state and lobby for a federal voting rights bill.

This Friday, the special session in Texas will end, but Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has said he will just call more special sessions until the bill is passed.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Texas State Rep. Toni Rose, a Democrat who represents parts of Dallas County, about the next steps.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.