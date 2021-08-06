Effort Aims To Limit Whale-Watching Cruises At Glacier Bay National Park

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Glacier Bay National Park in Alaska is popular for whale-watching cruises. During the pandemic, tourism plunged, bad for the economy but apparently good for whales. The animals had room to spread out. Some residents of nearby Juneau also preferred life without whale-watching helicopters flying overhead. And now some Alaskans support a ballot measure to limit tours. They call this effort cruise control. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.