Science & Medicine

How To Climate-Proof Concrete Buildings

Published August 9, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT

The condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, served as a reminder of the impact of water corrosion on common building materials. Questions about building design and engineering remain as climate change brings stronger and more frequent storms.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Robert Courland, a historian and author of “Concrete Planet: The Strange and Fascinating Story of the World’s Most Common Manmade Material.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

