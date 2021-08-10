Eating Disorders Surge Among Teenagers During Pandemic

Since the pandemic began, children's hospitals have seen a surge in admissions for eating disorders.

Kate Wells at Michigan Radio has the story of one family's struggle.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with an eating disorder, contact the National Eating Disorder Association Helpline by calling or texting 1-800-931-2237.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.