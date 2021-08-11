What Drove GOP Senators To Support $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

Senate Democrats have turned to wrangle a $3.5 trillion budget proposal that has no Republican support.

But the move came after a remarkable outbreak of bipartisanship on Capitol Hill, as 19 GOP senators joined Democrats to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, going against the wishes of former President Donald Trump in doing so.

NPR’s Ron Elving analyzes the move.

