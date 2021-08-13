© 2021 WBAA
Science & Medicine

Jenna McLaughlin Will Be NPR's Cybersecurity Correspondent

By Vickie Walton-James,
Andrew Sussman
Published August 13, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT
JM

In a note to newsroom staff Chief National Editor Vickie Walton-James and Andrew Sussman, Supervising Editor, National Security, announced the following update:

We're thrilled to announce that Jenna McLaughlin will join NPR as the network's dedicated cybersecurity correspondent. Jenna's career has been one poised at the intersection of technology and national security. She was previously an investigative national security reporter for Yahoo News, where several of her stories earned national recognition, including the Gerald Ford Award for Reporting on National Defense. Jenna was also a finalist nomination for the Livingston Awards for the best journalists under age 35.

Jenna also covered intelligence and national security for Foreign Policy Magazine, before moving to CNN to cover similar topics for broadcast. In addition, she worked for the digital media outlet The Intercept, with a focus on privacy, intelligence, and technology.

Jenna graduated from the Johns Hopkins University's Writing Seminars Program in 2014, in the city where she got her first journalism job as an intern at alt-weekly Baltimore City Paper, before moving to Washington to serve as a Ben Bagdikian Fellow at Mother Jones Magazine.

We're excited to welcome Jenna to the network. Her first day will be Monday, September 13th.

