Photos: Wildfires And Flooding Ravage Some Countries Of The Mediterranean

Greece, Turkey and Algeria have seen the worst wildfires and floods in the past weeks. Forests, homes and businesses were destroyed while firefighters and volunteers tried to help contain it, moving the population to a safe place. Politicians and specialists blamed climate change as dangerously high temperatures were recorded in the Mediterranean.

Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP via Getty Images A forest fire in the village of Gouves on Evia (Euboea) island, on August 10, 2021. Nearly 900 firefighters, reinforced overnight with fresh arrivals from abroad, were deployed on the country's second largest island as major towns and resorts remained under threat from a fire that has been burning for eight days.

Fateh Guidoum / AP A man looks at a forest fire near the village of Larbaa Nath Irathen, neat Tizi Ouzou, in the mountainous Kabyle region, 60 miles east of Algeria's capital of Algiers. Wildfires in Algeria that already have killed at least 69 people burned through the mountainous Berber region as the North African country contended Thursday with a heat wave like the ones fueling fires in Southern Europe.

Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP via Getty Images Serbian firefighters use a water hose to extinguish the burning blaze of a forest fire in the village of Glatsona on Evia (Euboea) island, on August 9, 2021.

Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP via Getty Images A man walks with a rollator onboard a ferry at the port of the village of Pefki, during a wildfire at Pefki village on Evia (Euboea) island, the second largest Greek island, on Aug. 8. Firefighters tried on Aug. 9, to prevent fires from reaching key communities and a thick forest that could fuel an inferno that one official said has destroyed hundreds of homes in seven days.

Louisa Gouliamaki / AFP via Getty Images A Ch-47D Chinook helicopter is watched by a paddleboarder as it fills up with water while firefighting near Lambiri Beach at Patras on August 1, 2021. - Nearly 300 firefighters, two water bomber planes and five helicopters were battling to put out a forest fire in Greece that has so far destroyed around 20 homes and injured eight people, authorities said.

Petros Karadjias / AP A local resident looks an aircraft dropping water over a wildfire at Ellinika village on Evia island, about 110 miles north of Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug. 9, Firefighters and residents battled a massive forest fire on Greece's second largest island for a seventh day, fighting to save what they can from flames that have decimated, vast tracts of pristine forest, destroyed homes and businesses

Lefteris Pitarakis / AP An animal lies dead after a wildfire in Varibobi area, northern Athens, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave in Greece raged into Thursday, forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages as firefighters managed to prevent the flames from reaching the archaeological site at the birthplace of the ancient Olympics.

Mehmet Kaman / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Rescue team evacuates residents in a boat in a residential area affected by floods after heavy rains in Bozkurt district of Kastamonu, Turkey on August 12, 2021. Aerial and ground rescue operations continue in the flood devastated areas in the city.

/ AP An aerial photo shows the destruction after floods and mudslides killed about three dozens of people, in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Turkey, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. The death toll from devastating floods and mudslides in northern Turkey rose to at least 31 on Friday, officials said, as emergency services searched for survivors in collapsed buildings or swamped homes, shops and basements.

/ AP A man tries to reach his mud-filled home after floods and mudslides killed about three dozens of people, in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Turkey, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. An opposition politician said more than 300 people may be unaccounted-for.

Bakr Alkasem / AFP via Getty Images A young Syrian girl stands by a water puddle caused by torrential seasonal rain flooding the "New Life" camp for the internally displaced north of Aleppo, by the border with Turkey, on August 13, 2021.

Dogukan Keskinkilic / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A view of devastated site as search and rescue efforts continue in residential areas affected by deadly flash floods in Bozkurt district of Kastamonu, Turkey on August 13, 2021.

Yasin Akgul / AFP via Getty Images Army soldiers using water hoses try to extinguish forest fires close to the Kemerkoy Thermal Power Plant, at Oren in Milas, northen Turkey on August 4, 2021.

Petros Karadjias / AP Smoke from wildfire spreads over the statue of Poseidon, ancient Greek God of the sea, at Pefki village on Evia island, about 189 kilometers (118 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Pillars of billowing smoke and ash are blocking out the sun above Greece's second-largest island as a days-old wildfire devours pristine forests and triggers more evacuation alerts.

Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP via Getty Images A firefighter and locals rush to a burning house in an attempt to extinguish forest fires that are approaching the village of Pefki on Evia (Euboea) island, Greece's second largest island, on August 8, 2021. Greece and Turkey have been battling devastating fires for nearly two weeks as the region suffered its worst heatwave in decades, which experts have linked to climate change.

Yasin Akgul / AFP via Getty Images Raging fires burn close to the Kemerkoy Thermal Power Plant, at Oren near the town of Milas on August 4, 2021. The thermal power plant on the Aegean Sea was being evacuated, as a deadly wildfire that has raged across the country for the past week reached its edge.