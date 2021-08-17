© 2021 WBAA
Science & Medicine

NPR Podcast Subscription Platform is Launching

By Sommer Hill
Published August 17, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT
Starting today there are more ways to support the NPR podcasts you love. Paid subscriptions to select NPR shows are now available most places you listen.

Subscribing supports the shows you love and unlocks access to their sponsor-free feeds.

Many of the NPR voices you know are here. Across news, business and culture, you'll find fearless conversations about race with Gene Demby of Code Switch, Terry Gross' revealing interviews in Fresh Air, stories behind the world's best-known companies with Guy Raz and How I Built This, It's Been A Minute With Sam Sanders talking to people in the culture who deserve your attention, the economy explained as only the team from Planet Money can do, and the science behind the headlines with Maddie Sofia of Short Wave. They're all now available sponsorship free just about anywhere you listen to podcasts.

You can find subscriptions for $2.99 a month, or at the discounted rate of $29.99 a year.

Tap here to get started and follow the easy-to-use instructions. Need some help? Some Frequently asked questions are here.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

