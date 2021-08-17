© 2021 WBAA
Science & Medicine

NPR Wins Four Edward R. Murrow Awards

By Sommer Hill
Published August 17, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT
The Radio Television Digital News Association announced today the 2021 National Edward R. Murrow Award recipients and NPR earned four awards!

  • The winner of the Radio Network: Feature Reporting award was "Coaxing Cops To Tackle Cybercrime? There's An App For That." The team included: Martin Kaste and Denice Rios

  • The winner of the Radio Network: Digital award was "The Last Surviving 'Sex Slaves' of WWII Philippines." The team included: Julie McCarthy, Ella Mage and photojournalist Cheryl Diaz Meyer along with Nicole Werbeck, Ben de la Cruz, Xueying Chang, Malaka Gharib, Marc Silver, and Preeti Aroon. The digital version was produced in tandem with a radio documentary that aired on Weekend Edition Sunday, and that team included: Julie McCarthy, Ella Mage, Nishant Dahiya, Ned Wharton, and photojournalist Cheryl Diaz Meyer.

  • The winner of the Excellence in Video award for radio and television was "What To The Slave Is The Fourth Of July?" The team included: Nick Michael, Mito Habe-Evans, Tsering Bista, Alicia Zheng, Josh Newell, Becky Lettenberger, Leah Donnella, Keith Jenkins, and Anya Grundmann, along with Quincy Ledbetter, Jennifer Crandall, Alvin McBean, and Sonny Alejandra.

  • The winner of the Hard News Award in Network Radio is "As The Nation Chants Her Name, Breonna Taylor's Family Grieves A Life 'Robbed'". The Team included: Ari Shapiro, Jason Fuller, Becky Sullivan and Sarah Handel.

    • Murrow medallion
    / RTDNA
    Murrow medallion

    Congratulation to NPR Member Stations for National Murrow Award wins:

    Overall Excellence

    WBHM - Birmingham, AL

    Continuing Coverage

    Four Major Wildfires Engulf California's Central Coast

    90.3 KAZU - Monterey Bay Area, CA

    Digital

    At The Finish Line

    WUFT News - Gainesville, FL

    Excellence in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

    KUNR and Noticiero Móvil's bilingual pandemic coverage

    KUNR Public Radio, Noticiero Móvil and This Is Reno - Reno, NV

    Excellence in Innovation

    COVID Between the Coasts

    WNIN and the University of Evansville - Evansville, IN

    Excellence in Sound

    High School Football Takes The Field; An Attempt At Normal During Pandemic

    NET - Lincoln, NE - Nebraska Public Media

    Excellence in Video

    Despite Increasing Demand, Some W.Va. Apple Farmers Struggle

    West Virginia Public Broadcasting - Charleston, WV

    Excellence in Writing

    'He Didn't Deserve To Die' State COVID Policy Remains As Disease Surges

    South Dakota Public Broadcasting - Sioux Falls, SD

    Feature Reporting

    'Our Moms Have To Talk': Pocket Dial Connects Grieving Moms

    Vermont Public Radio - Colchester, VT

    Hard News

    Fentress Released

    Radio IQ/WVTF - Roanoke, VA

    Investigative Reporting

    From Never Again To Again: Politics Trump Environmental Concerns About Mount Rushmore Fireworks

    South Dakota Public Broadcasting - Sioux Falls, SD

    News Documentary

    Grandfamilies of the Opioid Crisis

    West Virginia Public Broadcasting - Charleston, WV

    News Series

    Committed: How and Why Children Became The Fastest Growing Group Under Florida's Baker Act

    WFSU Public Media, Health News Florida and USC-Annenberg Center for Health Journalism - Tallahassee, FL

    Newscast

    Alaska News Nightly, Dec. 2, 2020

    Alaska Public Media - Anchorage, AK

    Podcast

    Brave Little State

    Vermont Public Radio - Colchester, VT

    Sports Reporting

    High School Football Takes The Field; An Attempt At Normal During Pandemic

    NET - Lincoln, NE

    Overall Excellence

    WLRN News - Coral Springs, FL

    Continuing Coverage

    The pandemic's economic fallout in Oregon

    OPB - Portland, OR

    Digital

    Texas Public Radio Digital Coverage

    Texas Public Radio - San Antonio, TX

    Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

    Shots in the Back: Exhuming the 1970 Augusta Riot

    Georgia Public Broadcasting and Jessye Norman School of the Arts - Atlanta, GA

    Excellence in Innovation

    COVID Diaries

    WDET and Documenting Detroit - Detroit, MI

    Excellence in Sound

    New Year's Day Music That Hasn't Been Heard in 500 Years

    KQED - San Francisco, CA

    Excellence in Video

    Atomic Vet Goes Back To Jazz School

    CT Public - Hartford, CT

    Excellence in Writing

    A Sarcastic Poker Player And Food Bank Volunteer: Family Remember A Kansas Citian Lost To COVID-19

    KCUR 89.3 - Kansas City, MO

    Feature Reporting

    The Godfather of Clubbing

    KUT - Austin, TX

    Hard News

    Maryland Foster Children Stay in Hospitals Because They Have Nowhere Else To Go

    WYPR 88.1 FM - Baltimore, MD

    Investigative Reporting

    Older and Overlooked

    KQED - San Francisco, CA

    News Documentary

    What the President Knew

    WBUR/ON POINT - Boston, MA

    Dying on the Sheriff's Watch

    WBUR - Boston, MA

    Podcast

    Motive Season 3

    WBEZ Chicago - Chicago, IL

    Sports Reporting

    As Winter Sports Resume, Parents And Schools Face A Painful Choice

    WGBH Educational Foundation - Boston, MA

    Congratulations to our Student Winners:

    Excellence in Audio Feature Reporting

    Slavery On Long Island: The History That We Forget To Remember

    WSHU Public Radio

    Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook University School of Journalism

    Excellence in Audio Hard News

    Race Relations in the Country and Community on Minds Voters say in Your Election Blueprint

    WAER

    Syracuse University

    Excellence in Video Feature Reporting

    Beyond the Finish Line

    WUFT-TV

    University of Florida

    Additional public media recipients of the Regional Murrow Awards at the RTDNA website.

    The Murrow Awards are the embodiment of the values, principles and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism. Murrow Award winning stories put public interest above all else, provide a catalyst for public discussion, and adhere to the RTDNA Code of Ethics. Of the awards given to journalists, the Murrow Awards are among the most respected journalism awards in the world.

    Copyright 2021 NPR.

    Sommer Hill
    Sommer Hill (she/her) is a social media associate for NPR Extra. She started with NPR in May 2021. Her primary responsibilities include managing the social media accounts for NPR Extra as well as creating blog posts for NPR.org. In her time at NPR, Hill has worked on many projects including the Tiny Desk Contest, the How I Built This Summit, creating a resource page for Juneteenth material, participating in the 'What Juneteenth Means To Me' video and contributing to WOC/POC meetings.
