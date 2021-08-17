NPR Wins Four Edward R. Murrow Awards

The Radio Television Digital News Association announced today the 2021 National Edward R. Murrow Award recipients and NPR earned four awards!

The winner of the Radio Network: Feature Reporting award was "Coaxing Cops To Tackle Cybercrime? There's An App For That." The team included: Martin Kaste and Denice Rios

The winner of the Radio Network: Digital award was "The Last Surviving 'Sex Slaves' of WWII Philippines." The team included: Julie McCarthy, Ella Mage and photojournalist Cheryl Diaz Meyer along with Nicole Werbeck, Ben de la Cruz, Xueying Chang, Malaka Gharib, Marc Silver, and Preeti Aroon. The digital version was produced in tandem with a radio documentary that aired on Weekend Edition Sunday, and that team included: Julie McCarthy, Ella Mage, Nishant Dahiya, Ned Wharton, and photojournalist Cheryl Diaz Meyer.

The winner of the Excellence in Video award for radio and television was "What To The Slave Is The Fourth Of July?" The team included: Nick Michael, Mito Habe-Evans, Tsering Bista, Alicia Zheng, Josh Newell, Becky Lettenberger, Leah Donnella, Keith Jenkins, and Anya Grundmann, along with Quincy Ledbetter, Jennifer Crandall, Alvin McBean, and Sonny Alejandra.

The winner of the Hard News Award in Network Radio is "As The Nation Chants Her Name, Breonna Taylor's Family Grieves A Life 'Robbed'". The Team included: Ari Shapiro, Jason Fuller, Becky Sullivan and Sarah Handel.

/ RTDNA Murrow medallion

Congratulation to NPR Member Stations for National Murrow Award wins:

Overall Excellence

WBHM - Birmingham, AL

Continuing Coverage

Four Major Wildfires Engulf California's Central Coast

90.3 KAZU - Monterey Bay Area, CA

Digital

At The Finish Line

WUFT News - Gainesville, FL

Excellence in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

KUNR and Noticiero Móvil's bilingual pandemic coverage

KUNR Public Radio, Noticiero Móvil and This Is Reno - Reno, NV

Excellence in Innovation

COVID Between the Coasts

WNIN and the University of Evansville - Evansville, IN

Excellence in Sound

High School Football Takes The Field; An Attempt At Normal During Pandemic

NET - Lincoln, NE - Nebraska Public Media

Excellence in Video

Despite Increasing Demand, Some W.Va. Apple Farmers Struggle

West Virginia Public Broadcasting - Charleston, WV

Excellence in Writing

'He Didn't Deserve To Die' State COVID Policy Remains As Disease Surges

South Dakota Public Broadcasting - Sioux Falls, SD

Feature Reporting

'Our Moms Have To Talk': Pocket Dial Connects Grieving Moms

Vermont Public Radio - Colchester, VT

Hard News

Fentress Released

Radio IQ/WVTF - Roanoke, VA

Investigative Reporting

From Never Again To Again: Politics Trump Environmental Concerns About Mount Rushmore Fireworks

South Dakota Public Broadcasting - Sioux Falls, SD

News Documentary

Grandfamilies of the Opioid Crisis

West Virginia Public Broadcasting - Charleston, WV

News Series

Committed: How and Why Children Became The Fastest Growing Group Under Florida's Baker Act

WFSU Public Media, Health News Florida and USC-Annenberg Center for Health Journalism - Tallahassee, FL

Newscast

Alaska News Nightly, Dec. 2, 2020

Alaska Public Media - Anchorage, AK

Podcast

Brave Little State

Vermont Public Radio - Colchester, VT

Sports Reporting

High School Football Takes The Field; An Attempt At Normal During Pandemic

NET - Lincoln, NE

Overall Excellence

WLRN News - Coral Springs, FL

Continuing Coverage

The pandemic's economic fallout in Oregon

OPB - Portland, OR

Digital

Texas Public Radio Digital Coverage

Texas Public Radio - San Antonio, TX

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Shots in the Back: Exhuming the 1970 Augusta Riot

Georgia Public Broadcasting and Jessye Norman School of the Arts - Atlanta, GA

Excellence in Innovation

COVID Diaries

WDET and Documenting Detroit - Detroit, MI

Excellence in Sound

New Year's Day Music That Hasn't Been Heard in 500 Years

KQED - San Francisco, CA

Excellence in Video

Atomic Vet Goes Back To Jazz School

CT Public - Hartford, CT

Excellence in Writing

A Sarcastic Poker Player And Food Bank Volunteer: Family Remember A Kansas Citian Lost To COVID-19

KCUR 89.3 - Kansas City, MO

Feature Reporting

The Godfather of Clubbing

KUT - Austin, TX

Hard News

Maryland Foster Children Stay in Hospitals Because They Have Nowhere Else To Go

WYPR 88.1 FM - Baltimore, MD

Investigative Reporting

Older and Overlooked

KQED - San Francisco, CA

News Documentary

What the President Knew

WBUR/ON POINT - Boston, MA

Dying on the Sheriff's Watch

WBUR - Boston, MA

Podcast

Motive Season 3

WBEZ Chicago - Chicago, IL

Sports Reporting

As Winter Sports Resume, Parents And Schools Face A Painful Choice

WGBH Educational Foundation - Boston, MA

Congratulations to our Student Winners:

Excellence in Audio Feature Reporting

Slavery On Long Island: The History That We Forget To Remember

WSHU Public Radio

Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook University School of Journalism

Excellence in Audio Hard News

Race Relations in the Country and Community on Minds Voters say in Your Election Blueprint

WAER

Syracuse University

Excellence in Video Feature Reporting

Beyond the Finish Line

WUFT-TV

University of Florida

Additional public media recipients of the Regional Murrow Awards at the RTDNA website.

The Murrow Awards are the embodiment of the values, principles and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism. Murrow Award winning stories put public interest above all else, provide a catalyst for public discussion, and adhere to the RTDNA Code of Ethics. Of the awards given to journalists, the Murrow Awards are among the most respected journalism awards in the world.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.