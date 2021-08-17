NPR Wins Four Edward R. Murrow Awards
The Radio Television Digital News Association announced today the 2021 National Edward R. Murrow Award recipients and NPR earned four awards!
Congratulation to NPR Member Stations for National Murrow Award wins:
Overall Excellence
WBHM - Birmingham, AL
Continuing Coverage
Four Major Wildfires Engulf California's Central Coast
90.3 KAZU - Monterey Bay Area, CA
Digital
WUFT News - Gainesville, FL
Excellence in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
KUNR and Noticiero Móvil's bilingual pandemic coverage
KUNR Public Radio, Noticiero Móvil and This Is Reno - Reno, NV
Excellence in Innovation
WNIN and the University of Evansville - Evansville, IN
Excellence in Sound
High School Football Takes The Field; An Attempt At Normal During Pandemic
NET - Lincoln, NE - Nebraska Public Media
Excellence in Video
Despite Increasing Demand, Some W.Va. Apple Farmers Struggle
West Virginia Public Broadcasting - Charleston, WV
Excellence in Writing
'He Didn't Deserve To Die' State COVID Policy Remains As Disease Surges
South Dakota Public Broadcasting - Sioux Falls, SD
Feature Reporting
'Our Moms Have To Talk': Pocket Dial Connects Grieving Moms
Vermont Public Radio - Colchester, VT
Hard News
Radio IQ/WVTF - Roanoke, VA
Investigative Reporting
From Never Again To Again: Politics Trump Environmental Concerns About Mount Rushmore Fireworks
South Dakota Public Broadcasting - Sioux Falls, SD
News Documentary
Grandfamilies of the Opioid Crisis
West Virginia Public Broadcasting - Charleston, WV
News Series
Committed: How and Why Children Became The Fastest Growing Group Under Florida's Baker Act
WFSU Public Media, Health News Florida and USC-Annenberg Center for Health Journalism - Tallahassee, FL
Newscast
Alaska News Nightly, Dec. 2, 2020
Alaska Public Media - Anchorage, AK
Podcast
Vermont Public Radio - Colchester, VT
Sports Reporting
High School Football Takes The Field; An Attempt At Normal During Pandemic
NET - Lincoln, NE
Overall Excellence
WLRN News - Coral Springs, FL
Continuing Coverage
The pandemic's economic fallout in Oregon
OPB - Portland, OR
Digital
Texas Public Radio Digital Coverage
Texas Public Radio - San Antonio, TX
Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Shots in the Back: Exhuming the 1970 Augusta Riot
Georgia Public Broadcasting and Jessye Norman School of the Arts - Atlanta, GA
Excellence in Innovation
WDET and Documenting Detroit - Detroit, MI
Excellence in Sound
New Year's Day Music That Hasn't Been Heard in 500 Years
KQED - San Francisco, CA
Excellence in Video
Atomic Vet Goes Back To Jazz School
CT Public - Hartford, CT
Excellence in Writing
A Sarcastic Poker Player And Food Bank Volunteer: Family Remember A Kansas Citian Lost To COVID-19
KCUR 89.3 - Kansas City, MO
Feature Reporting
KUT - Austin, TX
Hard News
Maryland Foster Children Stay in Hospitals Because They Have Nowhere Else To Go
WYPR 88.1 FM - Baltimore, MD
Investigative Reporting
KQED - San Francisco, CA
News Documentary
WBUR/ON POINT - Boston, MA
WBUR - Boston, MA
Podcast
WBEZ Chicago - Chicago, IL
Sports Reporting
As Winter Sports Resume, Parents And Schools Face A Painful Choice
WGBH Educational Foundation - Boston, MA
Congratulations to our Student Winners:
Excellence in Audio Feature Reporting
Slavery On Long Island: The History That We Forget To Remember
WSHU Public Radio
Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook University School of Journalism
Excellence in Audio Hard News
Race Relations in the Country and Community on Minds Voters say in Your Election Blueprint
WAER
Syracuse University
Excellence in Video Feature Reporting
WUFT-TV
University of Florida
Additional public media recipients of the Regional Murrow Awards at the RTDNA website.
The Murrow Awards are the embodiment of the values, principles and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism. Murrow Award winning stories put public interest above all else, provide a catalyst for public discussion, and adhere to the RTDNA Code of Ethics. Of the awards given to journalists, the Murrow Awards are among the most respected journalism awards in the world.
