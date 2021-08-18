2001 Vs. 2021: Are The Taliban Really Changing?

Taliban rule in the late 1990s and early 2000s was marked by strict religious law, brutal justice and the oppression of women.

On Tuesday, the Taliban held their first press conference in two decades, promising inclusive government, no retaliation against enemies and no violence against women. But are the Taliban really changing?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Thomas Ruttig, co-director and senior analyst at Afghanistan Analysts Network, about the new regime.

