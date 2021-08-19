Getting Ready For Death With Few Regrets
Longtime Boston Globe newspaper reporter Jack Thomas recently found out that he has months to live after being diagnosed with inoperable cancer.
He reflects on a life well-lived and how he will spend the final months of his life.
