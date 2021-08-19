Haiti Earthquake Refugees, Rescuers Stuck Between Downpours, Mudslides And Gang Activity

The death toll from the 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti last Saturday has passed 2,000.

Amid the devastation, refugees, rescue crews and aid organizations have to contend with the aftermath of Tropical Storm Grace, mudslides and gangs.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Christy Delafield, communications director for Mercy Corps in Nippes, about the situation on the ground.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.