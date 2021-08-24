California Gov. Gavin Newsom Faces A More Uncertain Future

Next month, Californians will vote in a special recall election to determine whether Gov. Gavin Newsom should be replaced and if so, by whom.

The latest polls indicate a near split in how Californians feel. And an unlikely challenger leads the polls among Newsom’s possible successors.

KQED’s Scott Shafer shares the latest with Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee.

