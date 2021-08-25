Johnnyswim, 'Devastating'

As Johnnyswim, Amanda Sudano-Ramirez and Abner Ramirez write songs that soar dramatically, with an emphasis on maximum uplift. As a married couple with three kids, they've also spent a fair bit of time reflecting on the joys and hardships that go into a lifetime romantic partnership. In the bittersweet "Devastating," those two sides of their lives come together, as they sing about one of the central ironies of love: that doing it right means setting yourself up for the savage pain of incalculable loss at the end of your lives. "Ring on my finger, tag on my toe / That means we made it," Ramirez sings, in a neat summation of love and death's profoundly intertwined nature.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.