I Heard It Through The Beehive

Published August 27, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT

Chefs and Food Network hosts Carla Hall (Carla and the Christmas Cornbread, Best Baker in America) & Nancy Fuller (Farmhouse Rules) are joined in this game by a real life honey bee, Drone-athan Buzzton! Will they bee all abuzz as Drone-athan waxes poetic about bee facts? Did we miss the opportunity to make every answer in this multiple-choice quiz option "B"? Listen and find out.

