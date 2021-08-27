Treat Your Shelf: Join NPR At The Virtual National Book Festival
Calling all bookworms! The 2021 Library of Congress National Book Festival begins on September 17, with virtual programs rolling out over ten days in an extended schedule. Audiences will hear from more than 100 writers, along with a few NPR staffers, as they celebrate the festival theme "Open a Book, Open the World." Participants will be able to create their own unique festival experience with access to on-demand videos and some of your favorite NPR podcasts, author conversations in real time, and live question-and-answer sessions.
Be sure to follow the National Book Festival blog for updates. See below for more information about the six NPR staff appearances, including an in-person event featuring Lulu Garcia-Navarro.
Live Festival Events
September 18, 3:00 pm - 3:30 pm EDT
Petra Mayer interviews Elizabeth Hand, author of The Book of Lamps and Banners, and Alex Mchaelides, author of The Maidens, about their new books.
September 21, 7:00 pm - 7:30 pm EDT at The Thomas Jefferson Building (Coolidge Auditorium)
Lulu Garcia-Navarro interviews Adrienne Raphel, author of Thinking Inside the Box: Adventures with Crosswords and the Puzzling People Who Can't Live Without Them, and Will Shortz, author of The New York Times Hardest Crosswords Volume 8 and The New York Times Super Sunday Crosswords Volume 10, about their obsessive crossword fascination. Subscribe to the National Book Festival blog to be notified of updates regarding ticketing information.
September 23, 5:00 pm - 5:30 pm EDT
Karen Grigsby Bates interviews Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, author of The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois, and Deesha Philyaw, author of The Secret Lives of Church Ladies, about their latest works.
Videos On-Demand
All videos presentations will be available on September 17 at 10:00 am.
Elizabeth Blair talks to Chang-rae Lee, author of My Year Abroad, and Viet Thanh Nguyen, author of The Committed about their early experiences as immigrants to the United States, the complexities of displacement and belonging, and the various ways their novels confront history and culture.
Maureen Corrigan talks to Tana French, author of The Searcher, about her approach to the mystery genre, what it's like to be an outsider in a new place and why she reread Agatha Christie's books during quarantine.
Eric Deggans talks to Annette Gordon-Reed, author of On Juneteenth, about her autobiographical approach to her new book, and the importance and impact of learning the whole truth about slavery, white supremacy and Juneteenth.
NPR podcasts*
*Dates subject to change watch the podcasts' feeds for updates
