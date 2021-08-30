TSA Issues Warning After Raw Chicken Pieces Ended Up On Airport Luggage Carousel

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. You may balk at being told how to pack your own lunch, but the Seattle airport TSA suggests you do or risk losing it. That's what happened to one unlucky traveler whose raw chicken pieces flew the coop and ended up on the baggage carousel. TSA Instagrammed a video of the foul, cube-shaped mass of chicken and asked all of us to please use sealed containers. And I got to wonder if that careless flyer got a grilling for that improperly packaged poultry. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.