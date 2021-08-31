© 2021 WBAA
Science & Medicine

Listen Live: Biden Addresses The Nation On The End Of The War In Afghanistan

Published August 31, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT

President Biden is addressing the nation following the completion of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. You can listen live to his remarks and NPR's analysis here on the NPR One app.

His address comes hours after the last U.S. plane left Afghanistan, marking the end of America's longest war.

Listen live now, and find further updates on NPR.org or the NPR One app.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

