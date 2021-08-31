Researchers Say Eating Hot Dogs Could Subtract Time From Your Life

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. You know that for your health, you should eat fruit, vegetables, legumes and nuts. But if you also happen to enjoy processed meats, researchers at the University of Michigan have some bad news for you. They studied thousands of foods and determined how much time each of them adds to or subtracts from our lives. They figured out that for every hot dog we eat, it takes away about 36 minutes. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.