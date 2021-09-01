© 2021 WBAA
Science & Medicine

Hurricane Ida Likely Accelerated An Already Urgent Problem In Louisiana: A Vanishing Coast

Published September 1, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT
Homes and streets are overwhelmed by water on August 30, 2021, in Jean Lafitte, Louisiana. (Michael Robinson Chavez/Getty Images)
Four years ago, Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd visited an area in Southern Louisiana that was battered on Sunday by Hurricane Ida.

The storm flooded the fishing village of Jean Lafitte with up to 12 feet of water. We revisit one of the residents that O’Dowd met in 2017 and listen back to some of his reporting on coastal erosion in the area where Ida hit.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

