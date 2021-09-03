Sun, 'Video Games'

A newcomer to the alternative R&B scene, Haitian-French-Canadian vocalist Sun invites listeners into her fantasy world with "Video Games." The flirtatious anthem tempts us to leave the virtual and enter reality for a steamy encounter. While production is reminiscent of R&B's golden age in the '90s — specifically Aaliyah's seminal album One in A Million -- the sound remains fresh and self aware. "Video Games" leans into tradition as much as it reaches forward which allows Sun's voice to shine. The Montreal-based artist steps out to embrace the provocative power of feminine desires and asks for exactly what she wants, resulting in a deliciously seductive addition to you and bae's next date night playlist.

