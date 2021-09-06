Taliban Claim Victory In Panjshir Valley, The Last Resistance To Their Rule

The Taliban are claiming victory in Panjshir province, where resistance fighters have been holding out against Taliban rule. Photos posted online show Taliban fighters raising flags above the provincial capital, but the Panjshir rebels say the fight is far from over.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Susannah George, Afghanistan and Pakistan bureau chief for the Washington Post, about the province.

