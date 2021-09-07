© 2021 WBAA
Michael K. Williams, Who Brought Humanity To 'The Wire,' Is Dead At 54

Published September 7, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT
Michael K. Williams is seen in his award show look for the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on March 31, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images)
Michael K. Williams is seen in his award show look for the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on March 31, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images)

Michael K. Williams, best known for his role as Omar Little on “The Wire,” was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Monday. He was 54.

Williams worked his way up from one episode of “The Sopranos” to some of television’s biggest roles, bringing his own humanity and experience to each character.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Wendell Pierce, who played detective Bunk Moreland on “The Wire,” about Williams’ legacy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

