Over the Summer, Sammy Salvano Created A Prosthetic Hand For A Friend

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Sammy Salvano has always been a bit of an inventor. His most recent creation took him all summer long. With the help of a 3D printer, 14-year-old Sammy built a prosthetic hand for his friend Ewan Kirby. Ewan is missing fingers on one hand. The new prosthetic fits well. Ewan tested it by picking up his mom's car keys. Sammy wants to be an engineer, and it looks like he's off to a good start. It's MORNING EDITION.