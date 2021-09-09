© 2021 WBAA
U.S. Open Updates: Djokovic In Semifinals, Canadian Phenom Stuns Women's Bracket

Published September 9, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his spot in the U.S. Open semifinals on Wednesday. On the women’s side, 19-year-old Canadian phenom Leylah Fernandez has become the youngest semifinalist since Maria Sharapova.

Host Robin Young speaks with New York Times tennis correspondent Christopher Clarey about the tournament.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

