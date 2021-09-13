How An Undefined End Goal Hurts Our COVID-19 Pandemic Response

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Joseph Allen, director of the Healthy Buildings Program at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Allen studies how COVID-19 spreads indoors and talks about the difficult questions we’re not asking about the U.S.’s COVID-19 response — such as what are we trying to achieve: zero infections or a way to live with the virus the way we live with the flu?

He says we should be clear about our goal in order to set clear policies. Allen and epidemiologist Helen Jenkins wrote an Op-Ed about the topic in The New York Times.

