Science & Medicine

Injury Reserve, 'Outside'

By Reanna Cruz
Published September 15, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT

"Outside," the opening track on Injury Reserve's new album By the Time I Get to Phoenix, sets the tone for a deeply claustrophobic, delightfully warped experimental hip-hop album. The six-minute song seems to have been beamed in from an alien dimension; listening feels as if your ear is pressed to a two-way mirror, as you attempt to make out something vaguely unsettling from the other side. Parker Corey's production stands out; a nightmarish soundscape hangs like a dark cloud — not only here, but on the album at large. It bobs and weaves through theremin-like synths and muted frequencies, and by the time a short synth melody crops up in the song's latter half, under heavy labored breathing, the urgency is clear.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Science & Medicine
Reanna Cruz
Reanna Cruz is a news assistant for NPR Music's Alt.Latino.
