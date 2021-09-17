Thousands Of Migrants Camped Out Underneath Port Of Entry Bridge In Del Rio, Texas

Thousands of migrants, mostly Haitians, are waiting underneath the Del Rio Port of Entry bridge in Texas for their asylum claims to be processed. It’s due to a severe backlog at Customs and Border Patrol.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Nick Miroff, immigration reporter for The Washington Post, about the response to their presence.

