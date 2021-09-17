TV Adaptation Theme Songs

Oscar Award-winning composers Robert and Kristen Anderson Lopez are the geniuses behind that WandaVision song "Agatha All Along," for which the world is forever indebted to them. So, it was only right to give them a chance to show off their TV theme song chops! In this music parody game, the lyrics of older TV theme songs were changed to make them about recent TV series, based on books. Step aside Marvel, there's a new "most ambitious crossover event in history."

Heard on The Penultimate Puzzles

