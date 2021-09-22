Haitians Are Being Sent Back Home As U.S. Aims To Deport 1,000 Migrants Per Day

Haitian migrants are being sent back home. The U.S. is planning to deport 1,000 Haitians per day and empty the migrant camp out by Friday.

Migrants have described the country as being chained “like a slave” and calling it “hell.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Widlore Mérancourt, editor-in-chief of the Haitian news outlet Ayibopost.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

