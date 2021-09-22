Kadhja Bonet, 'For You'

Calling Kadhja Bonet's music any one thing does her kaleidoscopic idiosyncrasies a disservice. That was especially the case on 2018's Childqueen, a low-key stunner that was never showy, but dazzlingly ornate. "For You," similarly, is deceptive in its synth-forward arrangement, but comes about Bonet's genre-less explorations with an ear towards a self-sensuous hook that curls up inside your psyche. The sonic palette – sparkling synths and drum machine draped in dreamy atmosphere – screams neon '80s, but the instantly hummable melody has all the gothic drama of The Cure's "Lovesong."

