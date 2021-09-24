© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Medicine

33 CEOs Of U.S. Companies Pledge To Hire Afghan Refugees

Published September 24, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT
With the Allied Refugee Operation, the U.S. evacuated U.S. citizens, special immigration visa applicants and Afghan refugees from Afghanistan. (Francesco Militello Mirto/NurPhoto/Getty Images)
With the Allied Refugee Operation, the U.S. evacuated U.S. citizens, special immigration visa applicants and Afghan refugees from Afghanistan. (Francesco Militello Mirto/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Some of the biggest companies in the U.S. are promising to hire and train refugees from Afghanistan. About 40,000 Afghans have arrived in the country this month alone.

Amazon, Uber, UPS and Pfizer are among 33 companies that have made the pledge to find them jobs.

Hamdi Ulukaya, CEO of Chobani, is the founder of the Tent Coalition for Afghan Refugees. He joins us to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Science & Medicine