Science & Medicine

Facebook Pulls Back On Instagram Kids Amid Public Criticism, Congressional Investigations

Published September 28, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT
Logos of Facebook and Instagram on the screens of a tablet and a mobile phone. (Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images)
Facebook says it’s “pausing” its plans to build a separate version of Instagram for kids.

The app, aimed at people 13 years old or younger, had been the subject of heavy criticism, including from members of Congress looking into social media’s effect on young people’s mental health.

Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley speaks with Sarah Frier, Bloomberg editor and author of “No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram.”

