© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Medicine

Friction, 'Take It Or Leave It'

By Lars Gotrich
Published September 28, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT

Sometimes you come across album artwork so sick and so silly that you have no choice but to smash the play button. Friction's seven-track Conditioned to Chaos features a cigar-chomping, guitar-wielding CN Tower tossing fireballs at a scorched city, a Toronto Raptor cradling (saving?) a streetcar and an anthropomorphized egg falling to its certain death. What it all means doesn't matter once you listen to "Take It or Leave It," a two-minute bruiser that heaves a hardcore groove with gruff bravado and subtle delay pedal riffs. The track is as catchy as it is circle-pit-stirring, only amplified by its back half, when a second vocalist adds a smeared sneer to the frontperson's swaggering bark.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Science & Medicine
Lars Gotrich
Listen to the Viking's Choice playlist, subscribe to the newsletter.
See stories by Lars Gotrich