Dr. Anthony Fauci Weighs In On Boosters, Kids' Vaccines And What To Expect This Winter

More than 400,000 people have now received Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot.

That’s in the week since they were authorized by the Food and Drug Administration for people over 65 and others who have compromised immune systems or frontline exposures. Another million have scheduled appointments.

And on the other end of the spectrum are the 5 to 11-year-olds. Pfizer has submitted its research to the FDA but reports on Wednesday indicate that those shots might not get into kids’ arms before Thanksgiving.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks to chief White House medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci about the vaccines, as well as COVID-19 forecasts for the winter.

