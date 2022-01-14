Indiana government leaders react to Supreme Court vaccine mandate opinions

Gov. Eric Holcomb said he “respects” two opinions issued from the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday. One blocked vaccine requirements for large employers. Another upheld requirements for health care workers in medical facilities that receive federal dollars.

Holcomb said in a statement he still believes a COVID-19 vaccine is the “number one tool” to protect Hoosiers. But he also contends neither state nor federal government should issue vaccination requirements on businesses.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Todd Rokita said in a statement the court correctly decided against the “intrusive federal overreach of the OSHA rule.”

He said he’ll continue to fight vaccination requirements for federal contractors and child care workers who benefit from federal Head Start funds.

