Ask The Mayor: Lafayette’s Tony Roswarski On Installing New Cameras Across the City to Monitor License Plates

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Lafayette’s city council is joining cities across the state in rejoining a statewide opioid settlement. We’ll hear about the decision to rejoin the settlement after opting out last year, and what it means for funds coming back to the city to help alleviate the impacts of the opioid crisis.

This week in our talk with Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski, we’ll discuss the swearing-in of a new city police chief next Monday, hear about Flock Safety Cameras going up around Lafayette, and get the mayor’s perspective on legislation allowing Hoosiers to carry a handgun without a permit - despite Lafayette Police Chief Patrick Flannelly’s longstanding opposition to those efforts. We’ll also get answers to listener questions, which include whether residents of Lafayette can keep chickens in their yard.