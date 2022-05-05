Ask the Mayor: West Lafayette’s John Dennis on a tax abatement for Rolls-Royce and the city’s reasoning behind paying stipends to attract remote workers

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: West Lafayette’s city council had a full agenda at its Monday meeting, as members addressed whether financial incentives should be used to bring remote workers to the city – and questioned if Rolls-Royce really needs a tax abatement in order to expand its local operations. We’ll discuss how those questions led to a boiling point between Councilmember David Sanders and Mayor John Dennis.

This week in our talk with West Lafayette Mayor Dennis, we’ll discuss the future of license plate cameras in the city, how they connect to similar technology in Lafayette, and more general concerns about surveillance and facial recognition technology. Plus, councilmember Shannon Kang attended her last council meeting this week - we’ll talk about her tenure and what’s ahead for her seat.