© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Anthony Newman

  • Government
    WL Hires New IT Manager
    A former Lafayette city employee has the task of improving West Lafayette’s technology.The city hired Anthony Newman as its new IT Manager.He will oversee…