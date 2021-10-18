© 2021 WBAA
  A woman inspects crowns of the Holy Roman Empire at a museum in Berlin. Much like that regime, the Bowl Championship Series is full of ornate pageantry — and also fails to live up to its name, Frank Deford says.
    Why The BCS Is The Holy Roman Empire Of Sport
    Frank Deford
    ,
    The Bowl Championship Series climaxes Monday with a game in New Orleans between Louisiana State and Alabama. But should the winner really be called the national champion? Just think how other sports would look if they were run by the BCS.