© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Colt World Series

  • Colt_World_Series.jpg
    Colt World Series Aug. 2-7
    Ten teams from five countries will be part of the Colt World Series in Lafayette next week. Qualifying is still underway, but so far, squads from Germany…