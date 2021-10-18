© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Salisbury Steak

  • Arts & Culture
    Salisbury Steak
    Salisbury Steak 1 pound lean ground beef 1/3 cup dry bread crumbs 1/4 cup finely chopped onion 1 egg - beaten 1 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon cracked black…