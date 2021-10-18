© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Stephen Sondheim

  • Sondheim, shown here in 1974, won the Pulitzer Prize in Drama for <em>Sunday in the Park with George.</em> He has also received eight Tony Awards, eight Grammy awards and a Kennedy Center Honor.
    Arts & Culture
    Stephen Sondheim: Examining His Lyrics And Life
    In this rebroadcast from 2010, the musical theater legend talks about writing the lyrics and music for several of his productions, including the 1981 musical Merrily We Roll Along, which is currently in the middle of a two-week run in New York City.