  • Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow bows his head on the sidelines — the gesture that's been enshrined as "tebowing" — after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets on Nov. 17. With Tebow at the helm, the Broncos have won six in a row.
    'Tebowing' Is So Hot It's Now A Word
    Mark Memmott
    ,
    He's the hottest topic in sports and now the Denver Broncos' quarterback is a word. The online Global Language Monitor announced today that "Tebowing, the act of 'taking a knee' in prayerful reflection" during an athletic activity is a word.