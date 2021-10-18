-
White County officials are advising Brookston residents to beware of scammers as cleanup continues from last week’s storm.County Emergency Management…
-
The 1,500 residents of Brookston spent Thursday without power, due to strong winds that felled dozens of trees and damaged buildings.Most everyone in…
-
White County is on its way to passing the state's first rule for protecting a waterway from big livestock farms. It's designed to shield the Tippecanoe…
-
White County officials are in the process of designating a mandatory distance between a confined animal feeding operation, or CAFO, and a body of…
-
Indiana has the fifth largest pig farming industry in the country, turning out 8.5 million hogs a year. But some are too small for the huge…
-
For the second time in two years, the White County Area Plan commission will consider a rezoning request for a confined feeding hog operation that is…
-
The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for White and Cass counties from Sunday night until Monday 7 a.m.Meteorologists say heavy snow…
-
A multi-million dollar project in White County has begun. Minnesota-based Magnetation is building a $350 million plant in Reynolds that will recycle iron…
-
A Minnesota company is making a $350-million investment in White County.Magnetation is planning to build an iron ore pellet plant in Reynolds, which is…