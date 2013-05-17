© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Episode 459: Getting It Right

Published May 17, 2013 at 4:20 PM EDT
How much is it worth?
How much is it worth?
Listen

On today's show: Three short stories about trying to figure out what things are really worth.

When Lady Gaga writes a song, does that count as economic output? Is a $20 bill worth $20 in Myanmar? (Spoiler: Probably not.) And how should a young grad decide what to do with his life?

Also: An update on our t-shirt project.

For more:

  • Lady Gaga Writing A New Song Is Like A Factory Investing In A New Machine

  • Why (Almost) No One In Myanmar Wanted My Money

  • I Know I'm Supposed To Follow My Passion. But What If I Don't Have A Passion?

  • We're Making T-Shirts. Lots And Lots Of T-Shirts.

    • Music: TOKiMONSTA's "Go With It", The Flying Lizards "Money", Alice Russell's "Let Go (Breakdown)"Find us: Twitter/ Facebook/Spotify/ Tumblr. Download the Planet Money iPhone App.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.