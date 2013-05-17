Episode 459: Getting It Right

Listen Listen • 0:00

On today's show: Three short stories about trying to figure out what things are really worth.

When Lady Gaga writes a song, does that count as economic output? Is a $20 bill worth $20 in Myanmar? (Spoiler: Probably not.) And how should a young grad decide what to do with his life?

Also: An update on our t-shirt project.

For more:

Music: TOKiMONSTA's "Go With It", The Flying Lizards "Money", Alice Russell's "Let Go (Breakdown)"Find us: Twitter/ Facebook/Spotify/ Tumblr. Download the Planet Money iPhone App.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.